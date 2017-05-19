Meet the uber-cool couple in the Vodafone ads

For the past five decades at Chennai’s Bharat Kalanjali, one of India’s premier bastions for Bharatanatyam, mornings have begun with the lighting of the lamp. This is invariably followed by the sound of feet moving to the nattuvangam, simply described as a stick-like instrument intended to monitor beats. The senior-most dancers and gurus here also double as the academy’s founder-directors, Shanta and Vannadil Pudiyaveettil Dhananjayan. Made formidable by their talent and dedication to the arts, as the “dancing couple of India” the Dhananjayans ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?