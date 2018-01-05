Meet two scientists who will receive the Infosys Science Prize next week

I magine a blood test that tells you which diseases you could get in the future even before they manifest themselves through symptoms. That is what Yamuna Krishnan, a 43-year-old chemistry professor at the University of Chicago in the United States, is working towards.

Krishnan is one of the six scientists who will be awarded the 2017 Infosys Science Prize on January 10 in Bengaluru. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 6.5 million and a 22-karat gold medal given by the Infosys Science Foundation that honours outstanding achievements of contemporary scientists ...