Business Standard

Meet Vijay Nair, the man who spoke up against cyberstalking

Nair came out with his story, which highlighted how cyberstalking isn't as innocuous as it may seem

Manavi Kapur 

Success breeds an equal number of friends and foes. Vijay Nair, CEO of Only Much Louder, which is one of India’s most successful new media and music enterprises, would learn this truth the hard way in November 2015. The four months after that were perhaps the most harrowing of his life, during which he was incessantly hounded by a cyberstalker. Nair came out with his story recently, which only highlighted how cyberstalking isn’t as innocuous as it may seem. It all started with a tweet from an anonymous handle, calling Nair a “sex maniac”. For a regular ...

