Meet Y H Malegam and B N Srikrishna, the govt's go-to men for every crisis

Expanding its crackdown to contain the fallout from India’s biggest banking fraud – the Rs 114-billion scam at Bank – involving Nirav Modi, one of the country’s richest men, the on Tuesday constituted an expert panel to be headed by former member

The committee will look at the divergence in asset classification and provisions reported by banks vis-à-vis those interpreted by the central bank’s auditors, and also examine the rising incidence of fraud in the banking system.

Malegam, who was director of the for 17 years, has known to be the government’s go-to man for advice on a wide range on issues in myriad crises at different times – quite like Justice B N Srikrishna, who has headed several expert panels set up to look at issues of importance to the economy and the country at large.

Business Standard looks at their assignments to gauge what makes them the trusted men:

Yezdi Hirji Malegam

* This panel is to look into the entire gamut of issues relating to classification of bad loans, rising incidents of frauds and effectiveness of audits* In the Rs 114-bn Bank fraud case, the RBI has set up an expert committee under the chairmanship of Malegam

* The panel will look into the causes of fraud at lenders and the reason for their failure in identifying defaulters.

* Earlier, Malegam was director of the RBI’s board for 17 years

* Malegam led a 1995 review of disclosure requirements for public issues. Under his recommendations, Sebi issued guidelines, such as those for companies declaring loans to subsidy companies

* Malegam was later appointed the chairman of the famous Malegam Committee set up to study issues and concerns of the MFI Sector.

This committee gave its report to the RBI in January 2011 contending that the microfinance institutions have neglected the poor.