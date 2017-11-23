Mehbooba Mufti announces amnesty to first-time stone pelters

-
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced amnesty to first-time stone pelters, officials said on Thursday.
In a series of Twitter post on Wednesday night, Mufti said:
It gives me immense satisfaction to restart the process of withdrawing FIRs against first time offenders of stone pelting. My government had initiated the process in May, 2016 but it was unfortunately stalled due to the unrest later that year.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 22, 2017
The Centre's special representative on Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma had recommended the move to instil confidence among the stakeholders for a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.
It is a ray of hope for these young boys and their families. This initiative will provide them an opportunity to rebuild their lives.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 22, 2017
It is encouraging that the interlocutor has started on a positive note. His recommendations are being taken seriously by both the Central & State government.— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 22, 2017
