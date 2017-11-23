JUST IN
Mehbooba Mufti announces amnesty to first-time stone pelters

The Centre's special representative on Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma had recommended the move to instil confidence among the stakeholders for a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue

IANS  |  Jammu 

Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti | PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has announced amnesty to first-time stone pelters, officials said on Thursday.

The Centre's special representative on Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma had recommended the move to instil confidence among the stakeholders for a sustained dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

