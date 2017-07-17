TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP sure of Kovind's win, CPI(M) asks electoral college to vote cautiously
Business Standard

Meira Kumar urges electoral college to vote in best interest of country

I have become a candidate in this contest to fight the battle of ideology: Meira Kumar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party VP Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party Vice president Rahul Gandhi wait to cast vote in the Presidential Election, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo

Opposition's presidential candidate Meira Kumar on Monday said she has requested members of the electoral college to "heed the inner voice of their conscience" and vote in the best interest of the country.

"Today is a very important day as the Collegium will take a decision. I have become a candidate in this contest to fight the battle of ideology," Kumar told reporters.

"This ideology is of social justice, inclusiveness, secularism, transparency, freedom of expression, freedom of press and total destruction of the caste system. This is the ideology which binds India together. So it is very important that we protect and preserve it," said Kumar.

Kumar added: "I have asked and requested the members of the collegium to heed their inner voice of their conscience because there is nothing more pure and powerful than that. They should heed it in the best interest of the country and for the future of the country."

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements