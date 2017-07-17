Meira Kumar urges electoral college to vote in best interest of country

Opposition's presidential candidate on Monday said she has requested members of the to "heed the inner voice of their conscience" and vote in the best interest of the country.

"Today is a very important day as the Collegium will take a decision. I have become a candidate in this contest to fight the battle of ideology," Kumar told reporters.

"This ideology is of social justice, inclusiveness, secularism, transparency, freedom of expression, freedom of press and total destruction of the caste system. This is the ideology which binds India together. So it is very important that we protect and preserve it," said Kumar.

Kumar added: "I have asked and requested the members of the collegium to heed their inner voice of their conscience because there is nothing more pure and powerful than that. They should heed it in the best interest of the country and for the future of the country."