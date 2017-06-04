TRENDING ON BS
Oppn parties criticisng PM have forgotten days of Emergency: Venkaiah Naidu
Business Standard

Mercury rises four notches above normal to 44.6 degree celsius in Delhi

Skies to remain clear tomorrow; Temperature to remain in the 43-32 degree range

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi heat, heat wave
People take shelter in the shade of a tree at a park during a hot day in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

There were no signs of any respite from heat in the national capital on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling four notches above normal at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

The sizzling heat wave continued with a hot Sunday morning, while the minimum temperature settled three notches above season's normal at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels oscillated between 44 and 15 per cent, weather department officials said.

The weatherman has forecast clear skies on Monday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 43 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively," an official said.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 42.6 and 28.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

