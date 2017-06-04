Mercury rises four notches above normal to 44.6 degree celsius in Delhi

There were no signs of any respite from heat in the capital on with the maximum temperature settling four notches above normal at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

The sizzling continued with a hot morning, while the minimum temperature settled three notches above season's normal at 30.4 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels oscillated between 44 and 15 per cent, department officials said.

The weatherman has forecast clear skies on

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 43 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively," an official said.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 42.6 and 28.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.