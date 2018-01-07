JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India to deepen ties with ASEAN, says Sushma Swaraj
Business Standard

Mercury rises to 6.4 degree celsius but poor visibility continues in Delhi

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with moderate to dense fog on Monday morning and mist in the daytime

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi, winters, mercury drops,fog
A barber attends customers at his roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi on cold Sunday morning. Photo credits PTI

The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches to 6.4 degrees Celsius, a day after it had plummeted to the season's lowest, even as fog disrupted rail services.

The minimum reading on Saturday had dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius. But, sunshine and warmth from rise in temperature brought some comfort to Delhiites.


Due to poor visibility, 28 North-bound trains were cancelled, nine rescheduled while 36 were running late as of 6 am, a senior railway official said.

"The minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the maximum is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius.
Delhi, winters, mercury drops,fog
People sitting around a bonfire to warm themselves during a cold morning in old Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo


"The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 5.2, 5.8, 6.7 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively," a MeT Department official said.

The visibility recorded early morning was 400 m and 50 m respectively at Safdarjung and Palam Observatories, he said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with moderate to dense fog on Monday morning and mist in the daytime.

First Published: Sun, January 07 2018. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements