Mercury rises to 6.4 degree celsius but poor visibility continues in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital rose by a few notches to 6.4 degrees Celsius, a day after it had plummeted to the season's lowest, even as fog disrupted rail services.
The minimum reading on Saturday had dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius. But, sunshine and warmth from rise in temperature brought some comfort to Delhiites.
Due to poor visibility, 28 North-bound trains were cancelled, nine rescheduled while 36 were running late as of 6 am, a senior railway official said.
"The minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the maximum is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius.
"The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 5.2, 5.8, 6.7 and 7.4 degrees Celsius respectively," a MeT Department official said.
The visibility recorded early morning was 400 m and 50 m respectively at Safdarjung and Palam Observatories, he said.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with moderate to dense fog on Monday morning and mist in the daytime.
