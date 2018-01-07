Mercury rises to 6.4 degree celsius but poor visibility continues in Delhi

The in the capital rose by a few notches to 6.4 degrees Celsius, a day after it had plummeted to the season's lowest, even as disrupted



The minimum reading on Saturday had dropped to 4.2 degrees But, sunshine and warmth from rise in brought some comfort to Delhiites.



People sitting around a bonfire to warm themselves during a cold morning in old Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Due to poor visibility, 28 North-bound trains were cancelled, nine rescheduled while 36 were running late as of 6 am, a senior railway official said."The minimum at Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal, while the maximum is expected to be 20 degrees"The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Palam, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 5.2, 5.8, 6.7 and 7.4 degrees respectively," a Department official said.The visibility recorded early morning was 400 m and 50 m respectively at Safdarjung and Palam Observatories, he said.The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent.The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with moderate to dense on Monday morning and mist in the daytime.