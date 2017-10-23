Mersal row: Complaint filed against Vijay for hurting 'Hindu sentiments'

A police complaint has been filed against Tamil actor Vijay for allegedly hurting 'Hindu sentiments' through his latest film, Atlee's action romance Mersal.

'Mersal' was in the midst of a controversy after the Tamil Nadu unit of the (BJP) demanded the removal of certain dialogues, which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India programme.

The issue got further communalised when a (BJP) member said that Vijay took an anti-GST stance only because he is a Christian.

Meanwhile, and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan have been demanding that the "incorrect" references be deleted from the big-budget flick.

However, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, his senior colleague P Chidambaram, DMK working president M.K. Stalin, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, veteran actor Kamal Haasan and a host of Tamil cinema industry representatives supported the cast and crew of the film.

Mersal, directed by Atlee, also features Samantha, Nithya Menon and Kajal Aggarwal. The film released worldwide on October 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)