Message from Ritu Kumar's exhibition: Handloom needs urgent attention

Ritu Kumar has built a huge cave of textiles inside the Visual Art Gallery at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre. The walls gleam with digital prints of ancient textile patterns that have inspired her journey as a revivalist and fashion designer over the past fifty years.

When you peer closely at the prints, you realise that each is made up of many old designs sourced by Kumar from textile centres across India and Asia. The prints include the classic blue hexagonal star from the mosques of Uzbekistan as well as collages from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Varanasi, Bhutan etc. The pride ...