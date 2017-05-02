Met Gala red carpet: Priyanka's gown evokes mixed responses on Twitter

Deepika Pdukone, who also made her debut at the gala, wore a low-key front-slit dress

Actress made a bold statement as she walked the red carpet in an evening gown, inspired by Ralph Lauren's iconic trench coat.



Priyanka's debut appearance at the annual fundraising event, attended by Hollywood A-listers, received mixed reactions.



The 34-year-old actress completed the look with metallic danglers and ankle-length leather heels.



Priyanka, who styled her hair in a high bun, kept the make-up minimal except for the deep maroon lip colour.



Considered as Hollywood's latest favourite from India, Priyanka impressed the fashion police with many calling it an "edgy" look.



New York Times fashion director, Vanessa Friedman praised the actress' choice on Twitter saying:





Actually, this trench coat-gown by @RalphLauren on Priyanka Chopra is a weirdly great combo. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bBZ8GQZsNT — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 1, 2017

Slays in Trench Coat Dress With Longest Train Ever on 2017 #MetGala Red Carpet https://t.co/kZHRzcwdWA pic.twitter.com/vfJQG1rhWj — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 2, 2017

US Weekly magazine tweeted:Access Hollywood called Priyanka's look the "fashion moment" at the annual fundraising event.While the Western media complimented the "Quantico" actress, social media users in India were not too kind to the National Award-winning actress and came up with funny memes.Some compared the actress' gown to Rihanna's infamous pizza dress from the 2015 gala while others hailed her as the new face of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.However, not all were mesmerised by the new look.Taking a dig at the actress, a Twitter user tweeted the following along with a picture of her at the event: