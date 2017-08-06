MeT issues heavy rain alert for Haryana, Punjab on Aug 8, 9

The Meteorological Department here on Sunday issued an alert for heavy rain at isolated places in and on August 8 and 9.



Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in and on August 8 and 9, the Department report said.



Meanwhile, Chandigarh, common capital of the states, received light rain in the morning leading to fall in for some time. However, in the afternoon sultry conditions prevailed here and the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius.



Panchkula and Ambala in Haryana, while Mohali and Ropar in received a light shower.



Ambala recorded a high 35.3 degrees Celsius.



In Punjab, Amritsar's maximum settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius.