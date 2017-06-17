Metro in South: PM opens Phase-I in Kochi; Prez launches new line in B'luru

The first phase of Metro network for Kochi and a new line for Bengaluru was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister in Kerala's commercial capital and President in India's tech hub, respectively.

However, the journey both cities took to build their respective transport system was starkly different. The 13.26 km network with 11 stations in the first phase took 45 months for Kochi, well within the projected timeline. In contrast, Bengaluru took 12 years -- missing several deadlines. The 42.3-km long first phase took a long time to complete as a 8 km underground network in its rocky terrain had to be built. A 6.7 km phase was opened in instalments since 2014, giving its citizens a taste of the Metro system, which the city desperately needs to unclog the roads.

Bengaluru has 6.8 million vehicles for its population of around 12 million or around one vehicle for every two people, according to a March data of the Karnataka Transport department. The Metro expects to carry half a million passengers every day -- connecting the North to the South and the West to the East, helping people to connect with the main bus transport and railway stations.

The timely completion of the project has earned laurels for Kochi. The project employed transgenders and women, created adequate parking space for cycles and ensured connectivity to waterways.

"The city’s population has been rising steadily, and is expected to reach 2.3 million by 2021," said PM Modi inaugurating the Metro. " Therefore, a mass rapid transport system is essential to address the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure. This will also contribute to Kochi’s economic growth," he said.

The Bengaluru Metro, which has overshot its budget by nearly Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 14,200 crore due to the underground network, will cut short travel time for people by as much as one hour in some stretches.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMTC) Managing Director Pradeep Singh Khorala has initiated work for the second phase, which the government hopes to complete by 2020.

The second phase would connect the outskirts -- the tech hub of electronics city and Whitefield, helping de-stress thousands of knowledge workers commuting on these routes.

"By then, we would have completed 72 kms," says Khorala, which would help us move over a million people every day.