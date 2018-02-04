Metro services between Yamuna Bank, Vaishali to be affected for 2 hrs today

Train services on the 8.7 km stretch between and Vaishali metro stations will be affected for two hours in the afternoon Sunday due to maintenance work, officials said. The planned track maintenance work will be carried out for two hours, starting 12:30 pm. "Train services between and Vaishali Metro stations of Blue Line will be run on single line for 2 hours on Sunday," the DMRC said in a statement. The maintenance work will be carried out on downline of this section ( to Vaishali) during non-peak hours — from 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm only, it said. "As a result, train services will be provided through up line (going towards from Vaishali) on this section at a frequency of around 15 minutes instead of 7 minutes as per the Sunday time table," the statement said. The track work has to be undertaken during the day time only due to "ambient temperature constraints". "Additional Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) and security staff will be deployed for crowd management and other necessary assistance to commuters at important stations of and Anand Vihar," the DMRC said. Train services on majority of the section of Blue Line i.e, from Dwarka Sec 21 to NOIDA City Centre will continue as per the normal scheduled time table throughout the day, it said.