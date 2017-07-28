MGR, through the eyes of a new biography

Unlike almost anywhere else in India, Tamil Nadu had thrown up towering personalities of regional identity politics, who were unique at a time when nationalism was stirring the rest of India in the decades leading up to independence. They were political ideologues, writers, poets and polemicists who were vital to spearheading the Dravidian movement, challenging established social dynamics, caste hegemonies and upholding Tamil pride and resistance to Hindi and north Indian entitlement. Among them, none was as unique as the late matinee idol and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?