Microsoft releases 'Face Swap' app for Android

has launched a new app called 'Face Swap' that will let users stick their faces onto different scenes and different characters.

"Face Swap", currently available on Play store (and soon to be on Apple iOS), uses Microsoft's search engine Bing's image search to put a user's face on a different person such as a fashion model or an astronaut, CNET reported on Tuesday.

To use the app, you need to take a selfie and "Face Swap" will then isolate your face and let you start swapping from preset categories with pictures you can choose to swap out.

You can also use the search bar to browse the for images to put your face on and can save or share the picture.