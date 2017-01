It was a shocker for a middle-class family in the city when they received over Rs 1.89 lakh.

Bhanwarlal Jangid, a small wood trader, and his family were left bamboozled Thursday when they received the inflated power bill.

They have to pay the bill before the deadline- January 16.

Prior to this, the family never received dues in excess of Rs 4,000 for their 60 sq yard residence in Ganga Vihar colony of the city.

"We received the bill on Thursday and all of us in the family had a sleepless night seeing the dues of Rs 1.89 lakh. We have never got a bill more than Rs 4,000 and have not even replaced the electricity meter," Jangid told PTI.

Officials at the Ltd said they have not received any complaint from the consumer.

"Now, I will have to run from pillar to post to get the bill rectified," Jangid said.