Mild winters likely to set in over most of North India

After experiencing a rather strong cold wave condition coupled with rains around the Republic Day, maximum temperatures across most parts of North Indian plains including capital Delhi is expected to rise by 3-5 degrees and stabilise around that level thereafter till mid-February.

According to the last weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in maximum temperature is very likely over plains of northwest India during next three days and no large change thereafter.

This could also signal end of the severe cold wave conditions and also start of mild season.

Private weather forecasting agency, in its latest weather update said that in the next 48 hours, temperatures might drop by 2-3 degrees over Delhi and NCR.

"But this drop in temperatures will not be as severe as the one in mid-January. So it is safe to say that now severe condition is not likely to make a comeback, but mild conditions will continue throughout the second week of February," said.

It added that the normal temperature at present is 8 degree C and there is little possibility of it falling below this.

The met department in its first ever forecast for the December to February season this year had said that temperatures in all the sub-divisions likely to be warmer than normal between December 2016 to February 2017. The forecast was issued in December 2016.

Last year too the winters in the country were warmer than normal, which many scientists have attributed to global warming and a neutral El Nino.

The met said that North India which comprises of states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan would also have fewer number of cold wave spells this year.

"The overall temperatures across the country would be above normal while in North India which only experiences cold waves, the number of such spells would be fewer this year," Director General of IMD, Dr K.J Ramesh had told Business Standard then.