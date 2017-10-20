Milind Soman's new 'athleisure' clothing line

She sits patiently, precisely, facing the mirror. Music in her ears blocks unwarranted sounds, like brush strokes hide the blemishes. Hours pass, the hairdo is complete, just some final touches and she is ready to show it off. Perfection takes some doing. The spotlight is on her and a flurry of photographers follows her steps as she walks the ramp, poses and turns around with an air of ease. Away from the lights and cameras again, she slides out of the designer wear and slips into another outfit, ready for another round. She is the quintessential model whose ...