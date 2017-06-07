Militant seen in funeral video of slain Hizbul terrorist Sabzar surrenders

The militant has been involved in stone- pelting incidents in Handwara during the 2016 turmoil

The militant has been involved in stone- pelting incidents in Handwara during the 2016 turmoil

A militant, who was seen in a video taken during the funeral of outfit commander last week, has surrendered before authorities in Kashmir, police said today.



Investigations revealed that he was Danish Ahmed, a resident of Handwara in north studying at the Doon P G College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun.



"A few days back, video clips of an unidentified terrorist wearing a battle pouch with a grenade were in circulation on social media.



"These video clips were clicked in Tral area by local media persons during the funeral of self-styled terrorist commander Sabzar Bhat," a police spokesperson said.



Danish was also found to have been involved in stone- pelting incidents in Handwara during the 2016 turmoil. "He was picked up by the police but was let off after counselling in view of his career," the spokesperson said.



After Danish's involvement in militancy was established, security forces got in touch with his parents and impressed upon them the need to counsel their son to surrender.



"His parents were convinced that if he surrenders, he would be dealt with fairly under the law. Efforts made by security forces yielded results and Danish surrendered before police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles of the army in Handwara," he said.



During questioning, Danish revealed that he had been in touch with militants in south on social media and was persuaded to join them.



"He was tasked by commanders to activate some local youth in north and make the region as militancy infested as the southern part of



"However, after spending few days with the terrorists in south Kashmir, he realised the futility of joining militant ranks," the spokesperson said.



A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against Danish, he said. The case is being considered under the J&K Surrendered Militants Rehabilitation Policy.

Press Trust of India