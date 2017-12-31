JUST IN
Militants attack CRPF camp in Kashmir's Pulwama; 3 jawans injured

The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Representative image. Photo: PTI

Militants on Sunday carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three troops injured, the paramilitary force said. Further, according to agency reports, an unknown number of CRPF personnel may have been martyred in the attack.   

The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the Central Reserve Police Force in Lethpora in Kashmir valley around 2 am.


CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and J&K police officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.

The story is still developing and this copy will be updated as more details emerge.   

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 09:13 IST

