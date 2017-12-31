Militants attack CRPF camp in Kashmir's Pulwama; 3 jawans injured

Militants on Sunday carried out a 'fidayeen' (suicide) attack on a in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving three troops injured, the paramilitary force said. Further, according to agency reports, an unknown number of CRPF personnel may have been martyred in the attack.



The militants stormed the 185th battalion camp of the in Lethpora in valley around 2 am.



CRPF officials said intermittent firing was on and three personnel had sustained bullet injuries.The injured have been rushed to a hospital and senior CRPF and officers have reached the CRPF camp, they said.The story is still developing and this copy will be updated as more details emerge.