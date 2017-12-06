JUST IN
Military must be kept away from politics: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Asked later what his statement meant, the Army chief said it was a clear statement and refused to elaborate any further

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat addressing at the 33rd USI National Security Lecture function on 'Media as a Force Multiplier for National Security'. Photo: PTI
The military should be kept away from politics, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a seminar here, Rawat said: "Of late we have been seeing that politicisation of military has been taking place.

"We operate in a very secular manner. We have a vibrant democracy, where the military should stay far away from the polity."

"Defence forces in India will do well if they remain above (politics). Where they are expected to remain, and do not meddle with politics..." he said.

Asked later what his statement meant, the Army chief said it was a clear statement and refused to elaborate any further.

 
