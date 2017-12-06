Military must be kept away from politics: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

-
ALSO READStone pelting incidents in Kashmir have come down: Army Chief Bipin Rawat Congress leader calls Army chief 'sadak ka gunda', later withdraws tweet Not hurt by comparison with General Dyer, says Army chief Bipin Rawat Indian army prepared for multi-front war, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Army chief Bipin Rawat warns of another surgical strike if needed
-
The military should be kept away from politics, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a seminar here, Rawat said: "Of late we have been seeing that politicisation of military has been taking place.
"We operate in a very secular manner. We have a vibrant democracy, where the military should stay far away from the polity."
"Defence forces in India will do well if they remain above (politics). Where they are expected to remain, and do not meddle with politics..." he said.
Asked later what his statement meant, the Army chief said it was a clear statement and refused to elaborate any further.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU