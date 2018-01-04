Millennials willing to spend on travel more than senior citizens: Survey

are on the move, and willing to spend on as compared to people belonging to the older age group reveals a survey.

The survey was conducted by Phocuswright study, which is co-commissioned by ixigo, a travel marketplace. Over 2,700 travellers took the online survey. Almost half (48 per cent) of the respondents were

It suggested that as many as 22 per cent seniors, aged over 55, spent over Rs 6,000 per night for their most significant trip during the year whereas 34 per cent of the millennials, specifically in the age group of 25-30 years, spent this much or more.

One out of every two millennial considers non-hotel lodging options such as private homes, bungalows, homestays or service apartments in preference to hotels.

On the other hand, 70 per cent of seniors tend to prefer hotels over non-hotel accommodations.

" are changing the way Indians travel. Travel apps, coupled with rising smartphone penetration, has brought about a marked evolution in traveller's behaviour. In 2017, Indian travellers on an average spent Rs 1.5 lakh on their travel and took three across the year," Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO and Co-founder, said in a statement.