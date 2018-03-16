MIM supports TDP's notice to move no-confidence motion

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin on Friday said that they will support the in the Lok Sabha, brought by the (TDP) against the Narendra Modi-government.

Stating the reasons for supporting the motion, said, "The had failed to implement the State Reorganisation Act".

For the unversed, the (TDP), who pulled out of the Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier in the day, wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House.

"Under Rule 198(B) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on Today Dated 16.03.18," TDP MP Thota Narasimha said in the letter.

"This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein.

The 'No-Confidence motion' was also supported by the key opposition parties like the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munetra Kazagam(AIADMK), Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Communist Party(Marxist)(CPM).

further accused the Government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing employment to the youth and prevent the growing instances of injustice against Muslim women and minorities.

is the only serving member of parliament (MP) from the in the present Lok Sabha.