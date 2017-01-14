'Mining companies must take steps to conserve environment'

With thrust on environment and mineral conservation, Indian Bureau of has asked companies to take steps for proper water discharge, solid waste management and air pollution control in areas.

"We have advised companies to ensure proper solid waste management, plantation, take measures to control air pollution, and proper water discharge in the areas," Indian Bureau of Controller General said.

Sinha said this at the concluding ceremony of 19th Environment & Mineral Conservation Week, organised by Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a unit of Aditya Birla Group, under the aegis of here on Friday.

"The objective of this meet is to promote environment awareness in the and how to make them more competitive in the sector of environment as nowadays environment and mineral conservation are two most important factors in mines," Sinha said.

"For this, we have added a marking system and this is the platform where we reward the good and ethical companies," he added.

In his address, N Nagesh, Unit Head of UAIL, said the introduction of sustainable development framework (SDF) with a star rating provision for fairness and transparency in the activities related to systematic and scientific mine development by the has encouraged communities to develop a situation where and environment win the confidence of the local community.

He said has come up with the approval of plan/scheme through online & within a stipulated time frame, which is significantly appreciable.

Nagesh also expressed hope that in future, will implement or adopt more scientific and systematic ways to carry out activities in smooth and speedy way.