'Mining companies must take steps to conserve environment'

With thrust on environment and mineral conservation, Indian Bureau of Mines
has asked mining
companies to take steps for proper water discharge, solid waste management and air pollution control in mining
areas.
"We have advised mining
companies to ensure proper solid waste management, plantation, take measures to control air pollution, and proper water discharge in the mining
areas," Indian Bureau of Mines
Controller General R K Sinha
said.
Sinha said this at the concluding ceremony of 19th Mines
Environment & Mineral Conservation Week, organised by Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a unit of Aditya Birla Group, under the aegis of IBM
here on Friday.
"The objective of this meet is to promote environment awareness in the mines
and how to make them more competitive in the sector of environment as nowadays environment and mineral conservation are two most important factors in mines," Sinha said.
"For this, we have added a marking system and this is the platform where we reward the good and ethical mining
companies," he added.
In his address, N Nagesh, Unit Head of UAIL, said the introduction of sustainable development framework (SDF) with a star rating provision for fairness and transparency in the activities related to systematic and scientific mine development by the IBM
has encouraged mining
communities to develop a situation where mining
and environment win the confidence of the local community.
He said IBM
has come up with the approval of mining
plan/scheme through online & within a stipulated time frame, which is significantly appreciable.
Nagesh also expressed hope that in future, IBM
will implement or adopt more scientific and systematic ways to carry out mining
activities in smooth and speedy way.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU