Minor fire breaks out at BJP patriarch L K Advani's residence

A minor fire broke out this morning at BJP patriarch L K Advani's Prithviraj Road residence here, the police said today.
No injuries were reported and the fire was doused without seeking help from the fire department personnel.
The police were informed about the fire around 9.45 am. There was some repair work going on near the garden and a cable caught fire due to short-circuit, a senior police officer said.
With the help of the police, the fire was doused within a few minutes.
