Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident in Kolkata

In a shocking incident, finalist died in a car accident on Saturday at Lake Mall in Kolkata.

She was travelling in a Toyota Corolla Altis with her alleged friend and actor Vikram Chatterjee.

Chatterjee hit the divider and climbed on to the pavement on Rashbehahi Avenue.

According to sources, both of them were rushed to the nearby hospital where Sonika was declared dead.

Vikram, who reportedly sustained head injuries, was released from hospital initially but had to be admitted later when he complained of discomfort.

Apart from sports anchoring, Sonika was also a VJ on channel V.