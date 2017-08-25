Miss Transqueen India 2017: A gender-bending beauty pageant

As we near the end of our freedom month, a unique pageant in Gurugram is going to celebrate a different kind of freedom. At stake is much more than the crown of Miss Transqueen India 2017 — as they walk the ramp, transsexuals from across the country are hoping to break the oppressive conventions of existing beauty norms. “Through this pageant, I want the world to see that beauty comes in all the colours of the rainbow,” says Reena Rai, who has single-handedly organised this pageant with a single sponsor — her husband, Manoj Rai. The finale, to be held ...