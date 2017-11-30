Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar meets PM Modi

-
ALSO READNote ban made Manushi Chhillar 'Miss World': Shiv Sena's latest dig at BJP Miss World Manushi Chhillar gets glorious welcome in India India is proud of you: PM, Amitabh wish Manushi Chhillar on Miss World win Manushi, Mithali, Sania to speak at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 Wish I had given more lady-like reaction after my win: Manushi Chhillar
-
Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.
Manushi was accompanied by her parents and brother.
"Ms Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 calls on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi," a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet stated.
Along with it was a photograph of Modi with Manushi and her family members.
The beauty queen was elegantly dressed in an ivory contemporary ethnic wear ensemble and silver earrings, with her hair pulled back in a bun.
Before meeting Modi, the 20-year-old Haryana girl had tweeted: "Excited to meet the honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. It's indeed motivational for me to be in the presence of a man I have looked up to."
Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the title and the first since Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000, thereby ending a 16-year drought for India at the international pageant.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU