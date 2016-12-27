Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha on health grounds

Bollywood superstar and leader on Monday resigned from the on health grounds.

Trinamool sources said Chakraborty handed over his resignation to the chairman.

Confirming the development, Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien wished Chakraborty a speedy recovery.

Chakraborty was among several Trinamool MPs who have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the multi-billion rupee Saradha chit fund scam.

Last year, Chakraborty had returned the money he had received from the scam tainted Saradha Group for hosting a TV programme.

Chakraborty, through his counsel, submitted a bank draft of Rs. 1, 19, 88, 560, to the ED.

Chakraborty became a MP in 2014, and his term was slated to end in April 2020.

He had been absent from the for long.

