Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha on health grounds

Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien wished Chakraborty a speedy recovery

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Bollywood superstar and Trinamool Congress leader Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha on health grounds.

Trinamool sources said Chakraborty handed over his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Confirming the development, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien wished Chakraborty a speedy recovery.

Chakraborty was among several Trinamool MPs who have been grilled by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the multi-billion rupee Saradha chit fund scam.

Last year, Chakraborty had returned the money he had received from the scam tainted Saradha Group for hosting a TV programme.

Chakraborty, through his counsel, submitted a bank draft of Rs. 1, 19, 88, 560, to the ED.

Chakraborty became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014, and his term was slated to end in April 2020.

He had been absent from the Rajya Sabha for long.

--IANS

ssp/vd

 

