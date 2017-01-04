MK Stalin elected as DMK working president

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M.K. Stalin was on Wednesday elected as the party's working president in the general council meeting.
The meeting scheduled for December 20, had to be cancelled in view of party president M. Karunanidhi's hospitalisation.
The meeting was chaired by party general secretary K. Anbalagan.
The election of Stalin takes place amid rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders' appeal to V.K. Sasikala to take over as chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
Senior AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai had appealed to the the newly appointed party general secretary earlier this week to become the chief minister.
