MMRDA give contracts worth Rs 250 billion for Mumbai metro lines

Contracts for works of over Rs 250 billion on upcoming metro lines in the Mumbai metropolitan region were awarded by the on Saturday. The Anil Ambani-led and Tata Project were among the firms that emerged winners. The executive committee of the (MMRDA) which met today appointed contractors to construct elevated viaduct and stations on two metro corridors, an official statement said. The works awarded include Rs 109 billion worth of contracts on the that will connect D N Nagar in the north west suburb of Andheri with Mandale in the north east, and Rs 145 billion for the north-south Metro-4 corridor which will run between Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala, the statement said. "By appointing contractors for the entire corridors the committee has only underlined the need of metro corridors for the city and its metropolitan region," Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan was quoted as saying. A consortium of and ASTALDI was awarded the Rs 5.4 billion 'package-8' on the Metro-4 corridor which consists of Bhakti Park, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddharth Colony and Amar Mahal junction stations, it said. The same consortium also won the Rs 5.31-billion 'package 12', comprising Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali stations. A consortium of Tata Project and China Harbour Engineering won the Rs 53.2 billion 'package 9' for seven stations on the same line, the statement said.