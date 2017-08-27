Mob lynches two 19-yr old Muslim youth in West Bengal for transporting cows

-
ALSO READOppn drafts bill to check mob lynching that will hold police accountable Lynching of Muslim teen: Police procure CCTV footage to nab accused West Bengal and Kerala reject cattle trade ban, threaten legal action Mob beats up man, sets house ablaze in Jharkhand after dead cow is found Opposition blames Modi govt for beef lynchings; Centre puts onus on states
-
Two persons were allegedly lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district today, the police said.
Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said, adding that the pickup van was also badly damaged by the mob.
Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead.
The police also took charge of the animals in the vehicle.
A large contingent of police was deployed in the area.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU