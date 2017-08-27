JUST IN
Mob lynches two 19-yr old Muslim youth in West Bengal for transporting cows

Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead

Press Trust of India  |  Jalpaiguri 

Two persons were allegedly lynched by a mob, which dragged them out of a pick-up van carrying cows, at Barhoria village in Jalpaiguri district today, the police said.

Anwar Hussain (19) and Hafizul Sheikh (19) were beaten to death by the mob, which intercepted their vehicle and pulled them out of it in the early hours, the police said, adding that the pickup van was also badly damaged by the mob.


Police took Hussain and Sheikh to the Dhupguri hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The police also took charge of the animals in the vehicle.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area.

