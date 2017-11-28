Mobile ad spend to grow 59% by 2020 as smartphones and internet drive surge

With a rapid adoption of smartphones and the availability of affordable services, the spending on mobile advertisements in India is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 59 per cent and reach at Rs 13,325 crore by 2020, according to a report by the Dentsu Aegis Network-owned social and digital media agency WATConsult.

The report says mobile advertisements are perceived to be more useful but less engaging when compared with desktop However, mobile advertisements are most viewed on screens, with 75 per cent of respondents preferring to watch these using smartphone, against 42 per cent who use laptops.

The report also says the rise in digital information consumption is fuelled by affordable data connectivity, which has played a crucial role in bringing consumers on to mobile devices. In India, the rollout of 4G services has triggered a rise in ad viewing on smartphones when compared with laptops and desktops. Overall, 66 per cent respondents who participated in the survey confirmed using 4G services, followed by 37 per cent respondents who used 3G services and 31 per cent who were on Wi-Fi.

The report highlights that people use mobile devices primarily to access networks and emails, followed by online banking, e-wallets services, watching and online shopping. On the other hand, the conventional mediums -- desktops and laptops -- are mostly used for work and educational purposes.

Therefore, the report adds, the are the most viewed, followed by video, e-mail and search-based

In terms of products, the most clicked mobile translating into sale are those of electronic products, clothing, footwear, books, movies, games and music. Health & fitness, and food & beverage are also clicked, but they do not turn into sales. The worst performers are mobile featuring jewellery, pharmaceuticals and insurance products, which get few clicks.

The report states that consumers often find mobile invasive and exasperating. Therefore, the report suggests advertisers create informative, helpful and engaging to gain consumer attention, which would later turn into clicks and sales.

Consumers also feel that mobile are often intrusive and annoying. They give rise to security concerns as well.

Key findings of the report: