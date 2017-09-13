Modi-Abe meet: Sabarmati ashram, Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali visit on agenda

Prime Minister Modi will on Wednesday welcome his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at in Gujarat.

The Japanese Prime Minister Abe is coming to on a two-day visit to attend the India- annual summit meeting.

Ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that is all set to welcome the Prime Minister of



#ModiAbe #Gujarat visit: Dancing troops rehearse before final performances during Modi -Abe cultural road show today. pic.twitter.com/JwEybVjUyr — All Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 13, 2017

The 12th edition of the summit, which will be the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Shinzo Abe, will be held in Gandhinagar on Thursday.



I look forward to welcoming PM @AbeShinzo. I will be hosting him in Gujarat in our fourth annual summit together. https://t.co/1gaiLCsem9 — Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2017

The two leaders will review the recent progress in the multifaceted co-operation between and under the framework of their 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' and will set its future direction.



PM Modi and the Japanese PM will also attend a function to mark the commencement of work of India's first high-speed rail project between and



The train is expected to significantly reduce the travel time between the two cities. is a pioneer in high-speed rail networks, and its Shinkansen bullet train is among the fastest in the world.

An India- Business Plenary will also be held. On Wednesday, the two Prime Ministers will visit Sabarmati Ashram, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi on the banks of the River Sabarmati.

They will also visit the Sidi Saiyyid Ni Jaali - a famous 16th century mosque in Besides, the two leaders will visit Dandi Kutir, the museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, at the Mahatma Mandir.

Ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit, PM Modi on Tuesday said in a tweet that truly values its ties with and looks forward to further boosting the bilateral relations in a wide range of areas.

