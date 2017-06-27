TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Full text: India and US are 'true friends', say PM Modi and President Trump
Business Standard

Modi and I are world leaders on Facebook & Twitter, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Narendra Modi with Donald Trump and at White House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with US President Donald Trump at White House in Washington DC on June 27. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump today described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as "world leaders in social media" -- a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms -- and said it has enabled them to hear directly from their citizens.

"I'm proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media," Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden, following his first bilateral meeting with Modi.



"We're believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," Trump said.

Trump, who is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets, and Modi are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Modi and I are world leaders on Facebook & Twitter, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets

Donald Trump is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets US President Donald Trump today described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as "world leaders in social media" -- a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms -- and said it has enabled them to hear directly from their citizens.

"I'm proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media," Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden, following his first bilateral meeting with Modi.

"We're believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," Trump said.

Trump, who is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets, and Modi are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers. image
Business Standard
177 22

Modi and I are world leaders on Facebook & Twitter, says Donald Trump

Donald Trump is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets

US President Donald Trump today described Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself as "world leaders in social media" -- a reference to their multi-million strong following on online platforms -- and said it has enabled them to hear directly from their citizens.

"I'm proud to announce to the media, to the American people and to the Indian people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media," Trump said in his remarks at the White House Rose Garden, following his first bilateral meeting with Modi.

"We're believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," Trump said.

Trump, who is known for his prolific and at times controversial tweets, and Modi are widely followed on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

While Trump has 32.8 million followers on Twitter, Modi comes a close second with over 31 million followers. On Facebook, Modi has the lead over Trump, who has 23.6 million followers while the Indian leader has 41.8 million followers.

image
Business Standard
177 22