Prime Minister on Saturday announced a scheme to provide aid of Rs 6,000 as part of efforts to bring down the maternal mortality rate.

"The scheme will be applicable over 650 districts of the country. Under this scheme a pregnant woman will be provided with Rs 6,000 for covering hospital admission, vaccination and nutritional food," said Modi in his special address to the nation on New Year's Eve.

"The money will be directly transferred to bank accounts," he said, adding that it "will greatly help in bringing down maternal mortality rate".

Currently the scheme is being implemented on a pilot basis in 53 districts with the benefit amount being Rs 4,000.