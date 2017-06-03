Modi arrives in Paris on the final leg of his four-nation tour of Europe

Indian Prime Minister arrived in on Friday on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of

Tomorrow, will hold his first meeting with newly elected in

Earlier on Friday, attended for the first time the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President in city of St. Petersburg.

He also attended a collective meeting of Governors of 16 regions of

On the sidelines of the event, met Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union Tigran Sargasyan.

Prior to Russia, he visited and Spain.