Modi arrives in Paris on the final leg of his four-nation tour of Europe

Modi will hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

IANS  |  Paris 

Modi in Paris
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Paris, France on a two day visit | Photo Courtesy: Air Twitter handle

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Friday on the final leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

Tomorrow, Modi will hold his first meeting with newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Earlier on Friday, Modi attended for the first time the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual business and economic event hosted by the Russian President in city of St. Petersburg.

He also attended a collective meeting of Governors of 16 regions of Russia.

On the sidelines of the event, Modi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern, and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union Tigran Sargasyan.

Prior to Russia, he visited Germany and Spain.

