Modi asks ministers to take part in cleanliness drive from Sep 15 to Oct 2

Prime Minister on Tuesday chaired a Union Cabinet meeting to clear various proposals.

According to the sources, Prime Minister asked his to participate more actively in fortnight that will start from September 15 and continue till October 2.

According to the sources, a documentary was also shown to all the and Prime Minister asked them to conduct drive across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister is spearheading the drive in India. He officially launched Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) on October 2, 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi.

is a drive to keep the streets, and of the country's 4,041 statutory cities and towns and its rural areas clean. The mission is bifurcated into sub-missions as (Gramin), under Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and (Urban), under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Through the programme, the government is aiming to achieve an Open- Free (ODF) India by October 2nd, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Under the urban mission, it was initially announced that by October 2019 a total of 1.04 crore individual household toilets would be constructed.

However, many states are lagging in the drive.

For example; according to last year's Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) data, the North-East region-except Sikkim-was the worst performing region under the urban SBM, and Delhi met just 0.006 percent of its target over two years to October 2016. However, and met mission target much ahead of time.

Kerala, on November 1, 2016, declared itself to be India's third state to be free of open after and

According to the sources, Prime Minister also asked the Cabinet to educate of State about the governance so that their performance is increased.

Recently, nine were inducted in the cabinet in the reshuffle and few of them are bureaucrats who don't have enough experience of ministership.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister approved the release of additional 1 percent Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners w.e.f. 01.07.2017; MoU between India and Morocco on cooperation in the field of health; MoU between India and Armenia on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management; hiving off mobile tower assets of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited into a separate company, fully owned by BSNL, and introduction of the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in the Parliament.