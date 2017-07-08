Modi bhakts will cause his fall like Indira bhakts caused hers: Shiv Sena

Incensed by pro-Narendra slogans at a party-controlled (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) function on Wednesday, the on Friday said “ bhakts (supporters)” would lead to his fall just like that of late Prime Minister led to hers.

The Sena’s latest outburst was triggered by pro- slogans of the corporators renting the air during a cheque-handing ceremony at the headquarters on Wednesday.

In the function, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had handed over a cheque of the first tranche of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation to the civic body on Wednesday.

"Today, those who are unnecessarily shouting pro- slogans, are actually maligning his image. There was a time when the slogans in the name of were chanted too. Her ‘bhakts’ had insulted the nation by shouting slogans like ‘Indira is India’ and that insult triggered a spark of revolution which culminated into her defeat,” the said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana. said one should understand the difference between being proud of Narendra and being frenzied about it.

“The truth is that not only won the war against Pakistan in 1971, but also made Pakistan go down on their knees, by dividing that country. We want to tell the leadership that Gandhi still lost and that was because of the excessive ‘Indira bhakti’ (worship) displayed by her supporters,” the edit said.

“Our friend (the BJP) should remain cautious of its own bhakts," the edit said.

At a time when the world was against Modi, the stood by him whereas those who are now shouting pro- slogans preferred to remain silent that time out of fear, it said.

"Our friend (the BJP) should remain cautious of its own 'bhakts.' Those shouting pro- slogans today may become the reason for his own downfall tomorrow," the edit said.

The function held at the civic body was attended by several leaders of the and the Sena, including its chief Uddhav Thackeray.

When Mungantiwar was presenting the cheque, some corporators and party workers started chanting "Modi-Modi," prompting the ruling camp to raise counter-slogans.

During the ruckus, a corporator was reportedly manhandled by some workers.

"What was the need to chant Modi's name? The chief minister and the president should ask themselves this question. This (GST compensation) money neither came from the BJP's treasury nor will it go to the Sena's treasury. The money will be used for the welfare of Mumbai," the said.