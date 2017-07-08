Modi bhakts will cause his fall like Indira bhakts caused hers: Shiv Sena

Incensed by pro-Narendra Modi
slogans at a party-controlled BMC
(Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) function on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena
on Friday said “Modi bhakts
(supporters)” would lead to his fall just like that of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
led to hers.
The Sena’s latest outburst was triggered by pro-Modi
slogans of the BJP
corporators renting the air during a cheque-handing ceremony at the BMC
headquarters on Wednesday.
In the function, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had handed over a cheque of the first tranche of the goods and services tax (GST) compensation to the civic body on Wednesday.
"Today, those who are unnecessarily shouting pro-Modi
slogans, are actually maligning his image. There was a time when the slogans in the name of Indira Gandhi
were chanted too. Her ‘bhakts
’ had insulted the nation by shouting slogans like ‘Indira is India’ and that insult triggered a spark of revolution which culminated into her defeat,” the Sena
said in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana. Sena
said one should understand the difference between being proud of Narendra Modi
and being frenzied about it.
“The truth is that Indira Gandhi
not only won the war against Pakistan in 1971, but also made Pakistan go down on their knees, by dividing that country. We want to tell the BJP
leadership that Gandhi still lost and that was because of the excessive ‘Indira bhakti’ (worship) displayed by her supporters,” the edit said.
“Our friend (the BJP) should remain cautious of its own bhakts," the edit said.
At a time when the world was against Modi, the Sena
stood by him whereas those who are now shouting pro-Modi
slogans preferred to remain silent that time out of fear, it said.
"Our friend (the BJP) should remain cautious of its own 'bhakts
.' Those shouting pro-Modi
slogans today may become the reason for his own downfall tomorrow," the edit said.
The function held at the civic body was attended by several leaders of the BJP
and the Sena, including its chief Uddhav Thackeray.
When Mungantiwar was presenting the cheque, some BJP
corporators and party workers started chanting "Modi-Modi," prompting the ruling Sena
camp to raise counter-slogans.
During the ruckus, a BJP
corporator was reportedly manhandled by some Sena
workers.
"What was the need to chant Modi's name? The chief minister and the BJP
president should ask themselves this question. This (GST compensation) money neither came from the BJP's treasury nor will it go to the Sena's treasury. The money will be used for the welfare of Mumbai," the Sena
said.
