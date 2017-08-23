JUST IN
Modi condoles demise of former Manipur CM Rishang Keishing

He said the death left a great void in the politics of Northeast

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former Manipur chief minister Rishang Keishing, saying he left a great void in the politics of the Northeast.

Keishing, a senior Congress leader, passed away in Imphal yesterday due to multiple organ failure. He was 98.


"The demise of Mr. Rishang Keishing leaves a great void in the politics of the Northeast, a region he served with great diligence," Modi tweeted.
"My thoughts are with the family and well-wishers of Mr Rishang Keishing in this sad hour," the prime minister added.

Keishing had served as Manipur chief minister for four times and was a Rajya Sabha member till 2014.

