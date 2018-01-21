Modi congratulates team for beating Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

-
ALSO READHave tried to keep politics out of Mann ki Baat: Narendra Modi PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Khadi not a cloth, but a movement to help the poor Congress asks PM to address Haryana rape incidents in 'Mann Ki Baat' Hosting 10 Asean leaders on Republic Day matter of pride: PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: India is a messenger of world peace, says PM Modi
-
Soon after India lifted the Blind Cricket World Cup title on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said it was an inspiration for the entire country.
Modi said the team had made the nation proud with its "phenomenal attitude".
"Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude.
True champions!" Modi said in a tweet.
India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling final in Sharjah to lift its second Blind Cricket World Cup title.
Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2018
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU