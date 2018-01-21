Modi congratulates team for beating Pakistan to win Blind Cricket World Cup

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Blind world cup team
Blind world cup team (Photo: Twitter)

Soon after India lifted the Blind Cricket World Cup title on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team and said it was an inspiration for the entire country.

Modi said the team had made the nation proud with its "phenomenal attitude".

"Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude.

True champions!" Modi said in a tweet.

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling final in Sharjah to lift its second Blind Cricket World Cup title.

First Published: Sun, January 21 2018. 10:55 IST

