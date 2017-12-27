Modi government distances itself from Hegde's remarks on constitution

The on Wednesday distanced itself from the remarks of of State who had criticised the word "secular" and said the would "amend the Constitution" to remove the word from the Preamble.

As a combined opposition in the Rajya Sabha protested against Hegde's remarks, of State for Parliamentary Affairs told the House: "We are committed to the Constitution. We do not agree with the Minister's remarks."

of State for Skill Development Hegde had on Sunday said at a public event in that the would remove the word "Secular" from the Preamble of the Constitution.

"Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes Constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular'.... but Constitution has been amended many times, we will also amend it. We have come to power for that," Hegde was reported as saying.

On Wednesday, the opposition sought Hegde's removal from the and Parliament, saying he had insulted the Constitution of as well as its

The Opposition forced repeated adjournments over the issue.



Also Read: Oppn disrupts RS proceedings over Hegde's remarks on changing Constitution