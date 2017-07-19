TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Presidential Polls: 100% voting in 16 states, all eyes on counting tomorrow
Business Standard

Modi govt bars over 1,000 NGOs for misutilising foreign funds

over 2,000 NGOS have been directed to validate their existing FCRA designated bank accounts

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NGOs ?come together against alleged harassment by NDA government
Over 1,000 non-government organisations found to be misutilising foreign funds and violating various provisions of FCRA, 2010

Over 1,000 NGOs have been barred for misutilising foreign funds and 2,000 asked to validate their existing FCRA designated bank accounts, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Over 1,000 non-government organisations found to be misutilising foreign funds and violating various provisions of FCRA, 2010, and rules made thereunder, have been barred from operating their foreign contribution accounts," Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

He said over 2,000 NGOs have been directed to validate their existing Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) designated bank accounts and the list of these NGOs is available on www.fcraonline.nic.in.

As per the Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules, 2011, all banks shall report any transaction in respect of receipt or utilisation of any foreign contribution by any person, whether or not such person is registered or granted prior permission under the Act, to the central government within 48 hours, he added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements