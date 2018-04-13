Modi govt must act against rape, it's a national issue: Rahul Gandhi

Leading a midnight protest march against the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, chief tonight said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and Prime Minister must start the job of 'Beti Bachao' (save the girl child).

"We are here against crimes being committed against women, against rapes, violence and murder and the government must act on this. This is a issue and not a political one," said at the march towards the Gate here in the heart of the capital.

"This is about our women. Thousands are present here including the common people and people from all parties. This situation in the country is such today that one after another incident of murder, rape and violence is taking place. We are standing here against that and we want the government to act," he said.





Amid slogans being raised against the government at the protest march, Gandhi said the women of the country are afraid to go out today and the government must ensure their safety and help them live in peace.

On the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, Gandhi said it was the right slogan and the Prime Minister must start work on 'Beti Bachao'.