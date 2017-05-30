Modi govt trying to resolve Kashmir issue at the earliest, says Rajnath

On videos of Pakistan killing two Indian soldiers, he said defence forces respond to provocations

Home Minister today said the was making efforts to resolve the issue at the earliest, and asserted that 'Kashmir, Kashmiri and Kashmiriyat' belonged to India.



Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans also need to be taught a lesson, Singh said during an event at Subharti University on Delhi-Dehradun highway here.



He said Prime Minister Modi had told the 20- nation grouping B20 that India was fighting corruption and



In such a condition if they do not provide India with details of Indians who have accounts overseas then it would be difficult to check graft, Modi had told B20 leader, Singh said.



"As a result, India now has access to information from foreign countries because of which Indian would be able to seize black money," he said.



On purported video clips of killing two Indian soldiers, the home minister said the defence forces have several times responded to such provocations and the surgical strikes were one of them.



The senior BJP leader also termed the three-year term of his party-led NDA as "successful".



He asked the elected representatives to keep their doors open round-the-clock for the public.



In his 47-minute address, he touched upon issues including demonetisation, farmers' issues, corruption, economy, foreign policy, among others.

Press Trust of India