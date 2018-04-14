Modi in C'garh: India's first health center under Ayushman Bharat launched

inaugurated the first health centre under Scheme here Saturday.

He also inaugurated the first phase of the Bastar under which a 40,000-km-long network of fibre optics cable would be spread across the seven districts of the tribal region.

The districts are Bijapur, Narayanpur, Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Sukma and Dantewada.

Modi, who is the to visit the tribal district of Bijapur, also inaugurated a new rail line and a passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur, bringing north Bastar region on railways' map.

This was the prime minister's fourth visit to Chhattisgarh, where assembly elections are due later the year. He had visited Dantewada in May 2015, Naya Raipur and Rajnandgaon in February 2016 and Naya Raipur in November 2016.

also inaugurated in seven villages and visited rural developed under the India BPO promotion scheme. The is provided Internet by the Bastar

He also laid foundation stones for road and bridge projects worth over Rs 17 billion.

The prime minister's visit to the state coincides with the birth

Chief Minister chaired the programme while J P Nadda was the chief guest on the occasion.

Under the Scheme, the government aims to open 150,000 health and wellness centre by 2022, which would be equipped to treat host of diseases, including blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and old-age illness.

Also under the scheme, the government has prepared the broad contour of the Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) and work is on to finalise parameters for identifying beneficiaries and hospital entitlement.