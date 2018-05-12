Modi in Nepal: PM's temple trip violates Karnataka poll code, says Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Nepal’s as part of his trip to the Himalayan country, becoming the first world leader to do vist the temple, considered sacred for both Hindus and Buddhists. Visiting Nepal for the first time since the 2015 border blockade, blamed on India, crippled Nepal's economy -- as a "pilgrim" -- Modi said his government gave top priority to relations with Kathmandu under his Neighbourhood First Policy. On Friday, Modi had said all misunderstandings with Nepal were over and the bilateral ties were heading to a new high, with New Delhi announcing a Rs 1-billion aid to develop Janakpur city.

Stressing that the recent election and its outcome would be written in golden words in Nepal's history, the Indian Prime Minister said ties between India and Nepal were special and "I am visiting at a special time". He made the remarks after delegation-level talks with his Nepali counterpart

"India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal. India-Nepal ties are above inter-governmental relations. It is more like a family," said Modi. "I, the Indian government and the Indian people heartily felicitate the Nepali people for the progress made under federal democratic setup."

Modi held extensive discussions with his counterpart and senior government officials to improve the bilateral ties, to be reset after New Delhi's repeated attempts to warm up to the Oli-led government in Nepal in recent months. Meeting Oli twice in less than two months, Modi assured him that all genuine and necessary grievances of Nepal would be addressed in a time-bound manner.

Here are the top 10 developments around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nepal



1. Modi's temple run violates Karnataka poll code: Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his temple visits in Nepal, saying it was just to ‘influence the voters’ in Karnataka. “As there is model code of conduct in Karnataka, planned to pray at temples in Nepal instead, just to influence voters. This is not a good trend for democracy. Why did he only choose today as the day?” Congress Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

Calling it a bad trend for democracy, Gehlot said, “Modi planned to visit Nepal today because there is model code of conduct in Karnataka.”

2. PM's Nepal visit dates were decided in advance: Modi's visit to Nepal had been decided soon after K P Sharma Oli's election as prime minister, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Saturday said amid speculation over its timing, since it coincided with the Karnataka Assembly election.

Responding to a question at a press meet, Gokhale said Prime Minister Modi had telephoned Prime Minister Oli, sworn to the post on February 15, to congratulate him, and the visits were discussed then. "When Prime Minister Modi had telephoned Prime Minister Oli upon his election as the prime minister of Nepal, they had discussed the visit then. Prime Minister Oli had then expressed his desire for an early visit by Prime Minister Modi. They had discussed the visits, and the Prime Minister (Modi) had said you (Oli) come first.

"So that's how the sequence has been, first Prime Minister Oli visited India and now Prime Minister (Modi) is in Nepal," Gokhale said.

3. Oli says Nepal would not allow its territory to be used against India: Nepal is sensitive to India's interests and would not allow its territory to be used against India, Prime Minister assured his Indian counterpart.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km in the east, south and west with five Indian states – Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

There has been a long tradition of free movement of people across the borders, sharing family ties and culture. Travellers from both sides do not need passport, and there is a visa-on-arrival facility for those travelling by air.

4. Yogi Adityanath receives Janakpur-Ayodhya bus: on Saturday received the Janakpur-Ayodhya Bus flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The bus, which is also known as the Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service, completed its maiden trip as it arrived in Ayodhya.



Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister received the first bus of Indo-Nepal bus service from Janakpur to Ayodhya. The service was inaugurated by in Nepal's Janakpur, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8e7RJQhsCs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2018

5. Modi offers prayers at Muktinath temple: Modi today prayed at Nepal's iconic that is regarded sacred by both Hindus and Buddhists, becoming the first world leader to offer prayers there.

Modi wore a Buddhist traditional red dress and carried out rituals both according to the Hindu and Buddhist tradition. After praying, he also greeted and interacted with people waiting at the temple premises. Modi is the first foreign guest to pay homage at the main sanctum of Muktinath Temple is regarded as sacred place for both Hindus and Buddhists located in Muktinath Valley. The temple at an altitude of 3,710 metres at the foot of the Thorong La pass in mountainous Mustang district.

6. Nepal's Foreign Minister discussed trade deficit with Modi:Issues related to the trade deficit and low pace of the implementation of previous agreements were addressed during the delegation level talks held between them, Gyawali said.

He said countries like Nepal want to be linked with various means. Boosting connectivity, through waterways, railways or through information technology can prove to be vital for Nepal's development, the foreign minister of the landlocked nation said.

"It is our consistent policy that Nepal doesn't allow anyone to misuse its territory. We have reiterated that principle. We have to be careful while maintaining the open border, which is a symbol of cordial relationship between both the countries," he added.

7. Modi hails in a series of tweets: After holding talks over gamut of bilateral relations and inaugurating a hydropower project in Kathmandu, Modi posted a number of tweets hailing the ties between India and Nepal.

"I come to Nepal during a memorable period in the nation's journey. Nepal has successfully conducted elections at the federal, provincial as well as local levels. This will certainly lead to effective fulfilment of the aspirations of Nepal's citizens," tweeted.

"India stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Nepal. We remain committed to doing everything that we can, which furthers the economic development of Nepal," he tweeted.

8. Modi gives Rs 1 billion to develop Janakpur: On Friday, Modi announced a Rs 1 billion package to develop Janakpur, which has religious significance for being the capital of Janak's kingdom. Earlier in the day, Modi landed in Janakpur and along with Nepal PM K P Oli inaugurated a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya as part of a ‘Ramayan Circuit’ to promote religious tourism. Modi also visited the 20th century Janaki temple, dedicated to Sita, where he offered special prayers.

9. Modi says India-Nepal like family: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said all misunderstandings with Nepal are over and the bilateral ties are heading to a new high.

Stressing that the recent election and its outcome would be written in golden words in Nepal's history, the Indian Prime Minister said ties between India and Nepal are special and "I am visiting at a special time". "India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal. India-Nepal ties are above inter-governmental relations. It is more like a family," said Modi.

"I, the Indian government and the Indian people heartily felicitate the Nepali people for the progress made under federal democratic setup."

10. Netizens of Nepal slam Modi: Hashtags like #BlockadeWasCrimeMrModi and #ModiNotWelcomed-InNepal were trending as the Indian leader kicked off his two-day Nepal visit on Friday. Some users reminded Modi of the border blockade enforced by India when Nepal was still reeling from the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake. Others demanded that Modi apologize for the 135-day blockade from September 2015 to February 2016 that crippled Nepal's economy and led to tensions between the two countries.

"Sorry, Mr Modi we haven't forgotten blockade. We are not welcoming you but it doesn't mean that we are anti-Indian. We are with Indian people but we condemn the Indian government act of blockade in Nepal," wrote user Shailesh M. Pokharel on Twitter.

Another, Binod Khanal, posted: "Mr Modi Nepali politician will welcome you in Nepal but, Neplease people never!!"





Many Nepalis still simmering over Indian blockade 2 years ago, halting supplies of fuel and medicine. So you must apologize for the blockade.#BlockadeWasCrimeMrModi #ModiNotWelcomeinNepal — बिक्रमश्री ツ (@razbikram) May 10, 2018