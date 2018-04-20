Modi in UK: India doubles share in Commonwealth fund: Top 10 developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the multilateral Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London, met a number of leaders from nations and had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart and President Danny Faure. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described some of his meetings as the "neighbourhood first" approach. Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the United Kingdom (UK), also met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. These meetings were part of India's diplomatic reach-out across nations. However, among neighbours, things remained cold between New Delhi and Islamabad; the MEA clarified that Modi did not meet his Pakistani counterpart at CHOGM.

Meanwhile, India's flag was pulled down and burnt by Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistani and Kashmiri protesters at London's Parliament Square on Wednesday. Subsequently, the British foreign office apologised for the flag-burning incident. Indian authorities from the MEA, for their part, said they expected legal action against the people who were involved in the incident. Another diplomatic flashpoint between New Delhi and Islamabad emerged over Prime Minister Modi's revelations regarding the conducted by the Indian Army in 2016 during his 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sab ke Saath' programme in London. Pakistan rejected Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the across the Line of Control in 2016 as "false and baseless", adding that "repeating a lie doesn't turn it into truth". Pakistan continues to deny that the strikes ever took place, while the Indian establishment stands firm on the military action taken in the aftermath of the Uri terrorist attack.

While Pakistan was busy with its rebuttal, Modi announced the doubling of India's contribution to the fund for technical cooperation. Further, the prime minister, during his interventions at the executive session of the CHOGM in London, highlighted the need for capacity building of small states and small island nations that are part of the "The overall objective of the Prime Minister's participation at this CHOGM in 2018 signals our stepped up engagement with the It conveys India's desire to see the increase its focus on developing the country's priorities," the MEA said.

Here are the top 10 developments around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit and bilateral meetings on the sidlelines of the Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London:

1) PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Sheikh Hasina, President Danny Faure: Modi on Thursday held a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with Bangladeshi Prime Minister and President Danny Faure, on the sidelines of the multilateral CHOGM in London. "Neighbourhood first! Connecting with a neighbour and a close friend, PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh had a productive exchange of views on various issues of bilateral interest on the sidelines of CHOGM 2018," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his meeting with President Faure, Prime Minister Modi discussed cooperation in areas of trade and investment and other bilateral issues, Kumar said. The bilateral talks between Faure and Modi assume significance after ordered an inquiry into the leak of a highly classified agreement signed with India to develop infrastructure on Assumption Island, which lies southwest of the mainland of Mahe. The Opposition in has decided not to ratify the pact because of Assumption's relative proximity to Aldabra atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that is home to the world's largest population of giant tortoises.

Cementing India's close friendship with Mauritius, Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and talked about cooperation in trade and investment, maritime cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

The "pull-aside meetings" with world leaders included an interaction with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Gambian President Adama Barrow, Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, St Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Rick Houenipwela. Modi also interacted with Kiribati President Taneti Maamau, Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and Trinidad & Tobago Prime Minister Keith C Rowley.

Some of the other world leaders who were expected to have one-on-one deliberations with Modi during the summit included South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness.





2) Modi-Hasina meeting focused on development cooperation: According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in his meeting with Prime Minister Hasina, Modi "had a productive exchange of views on various issues of bilateral interest". During a media briefing, Kumar said, "A lot of time was spent on governmental cooperation during the meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister."

"Mainly, the focus was on development cooperation," he added. India is a leading development aid partner of Bangladesh and the eastern neighbour is important in India's Neighbourhood First foreign policy.



3) Modi-Turnbull meeting focuses on 'strength in similar values of democracy, pluralism': Following Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull, External Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Strength in similar values of democracy, pluralism and traditions!" Kumar said the two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





India and Australia, which is also home to a large Indian diaspora, are discussing a free trade agreement and are important defence partners. The two countries, along with the US and Japan, are also part of the recently revived quadrilateral grouping that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





4) Modi announces doubling of India's contribution to fund for technical cooperation: Prime Minister Modi announced the doubling of India's contribution to the fund for technical cooperation and stressed the need to focus on providing developmental assistance to small island states, the External Affairs Ministry said. During his interventions at the executive session of the CHOGM in London, Modi highlighted the need for capacity building of small states and small island developing states that are part of the

The Prime Minister also said that India would also take part in small projects for assisting countries through its permanent mission in New York. "We are also doubling our contribution to the offices of small states in New York and Geneva which would help them enhance their capacity in dealing with multilateral issues," Ruchi Ghanashyam, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said.





5) India to train 60 young cricketers from Commonwealth nations: The prime minister also announced that with the help of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India would organise cricket training for 30 young boys and 30 young girls under the age of 16. "The cross-cutting issues within the are around youth and gender. In that context, cricket being a unique game much played within the Commonwealth, with the help of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) we offered 30 boys and 30 girls the chance to come to India, train in our world class facilities and help lay the network for the future generation of the Commonwealth," the MEA said.





6) India bats for small island nations' development at summit: The thrust of the prime minister's interventions at the CHOGM was on providing tailor-made assistance to small states and small island developing states, said Rudrendra Tandon, Joint Secretary, MEA. "The overall objective of the Prime Minister's participation at this CHOGM in 2018 signals our stepped up engagement with the It conveys India's desire to see the increase its focus on developing country priorities," the MEA said.



7) India expects legal action over Indian flag-burning incident in London: The MEA has expressed displeasure over the Indian flag-burning incident at London's Parliament Square and said that they expected a legal action against the people who were involved. "We're deeply anguished with the incident involving our flag. The matter was taken up strongly with the United Kingdom side. They have regretted the incident. The flag was immediately replaced. We expect legal action against the people who were involved in this," said MEA's official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.



8) British foreign office apologises for Indian flag burning incident: The British Foreign Office has apologised for the Indian flag-burning incident, which took place at London's Parliament Square on Wednesday. "While people have the right to hold peaceful protests, we are disappointed with the action taken by a small minority in Parliament Square and contacted High Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as soon as we were made aware," said the Foreign and Office's statement.

UK officials arranged for a replacement flag to be put up at the Parliament Square.





9) Indian flag pulled down, set on fire in London: A group of Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistani and Kashmiri protestors on April 18 pulled down the Indian flag from a pole at London's Parliament Square and replaced it with a flag representing Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Khalistan. The incident took place in the presence of the London Metropolitan Police.

Further, the incident occurred when Prime Minister Modi was addressing the Indian community at Westminster.

10) Pak rejects PM Modi's remarks on as 'false and baseless': Pakistan rejected Prime Minister Modi's remarks on the Indian Army's surgical strikes across the Line of Control in 2016 as "false and baseless", saying that "repeating a lie doesn't turn it into the truth". Speaking at the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme in London, Modi had said that India waited to inform Pakistan about the operation before disclosing it to the media and the people. "I said before India gets to know, we should call Pakistan and tell them. We were calling them since 11 am but they were scared to come on phone; at 12, we spoke to them and then told the Indian media," said Modi.



Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's remarks, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said India's claims about the "surgical strike were false and baseless".

With agency inputs