Modi in US: Indian community in US urges PM to raise H-1B issue with Trump

Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on Sunday for his first meeting with US President Donald Trump

must raise the contentious issue besides cooperation and during his first meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the community said on Sunday.



Modi, who arrived in the capital, was welcomed with loud cheers and applause by a group of people from the community that was waiting outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel to catch a glimpse of the leader.



Among those waiting to catch a glimpse of Modi was Mridula, originally from Hyderabad, and working in New York on an



She and her friends, visibly excited to see Modi, said they hoped the would raise with Trump concerns over the H1B visas, widely uses by companies to send professionals to the



"We hope that the outcome on the issue is positive for Indians and at the same time does not anger as well. is scary when we hear reports of attacks against Indians in the US," she told PTI.



Modi "is a very powerful leader and I am sure something very positive on the is going to come out of his meeting with Trump," she said.



Avinash Bilugu, another holder working in Albany, echoed the concerns over the work visas.



"This is a major issue for I hope Modi brings up in his meeting with Trump. and are other important issues that the two leaders should discuss," he said.



Aatma Singh, chair of the fundraiser committee of Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP), listed and cyber crime as key issues for the talks.



On H1B visas, he said, the industry in the will be incomplete without the contribution and hard work of the workers.



"India and the share historic ties and the meeting between Modi and Trump will lay the groundwork for further strengthening relations in the years and decades to come," he said.



Trump will host Modi at the White House tomorrow and the two leaders would spend about five hours together in various settings beginning with their discussion, delegation level talks, a reception and a working dinner, the first of its kind hosted by this administration.



Ahead of his visit, Modi had said that he looked forward to the opportunity of having an in-depth exchange of views.



The Trump administration has said that if the side raises the contentious issue during President Trump's meeting with Modi, the were ready to respond.



Trump signed an executive order in April for tightening the rules of the programme to stop "visa abuses".



Trump said his administration is going to enforce 'Hire American' rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the



The executive order also called upon the Departments of Labour, Justice, Homeland Security, and the state to take action against fraud and abuse of the US' visa programmes.

